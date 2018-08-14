Amir Khan v Kell Brook - one of the showpiece fights that will never happen?

Trainer Dominic Ingle has expressed what many in British boxing has been saying for years: Kell Brook v Amir Khan may never happen.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has continually expressed his desire to get the domestic duel on.

But Ingle believes it's quite simple - Khan doesn't fancy the job.

“Amir Khan has done a lot of talking for reasons why he can’t fight Kell and Kell is saying: ‘Anytime you want it, we’ll do it’. Khan is coming up with excuses left, right and centre" said Ingle.

“It is the biggest money fight he is ever going to get. He’s coming to the end of his career.

"Is he going to take as risky fight as Kell for less money or a fight with Kell for the best money he’ll ever get.

Kell Brook

“I don’t think he’d ever like to get a beatdown off Kell, which he will get, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that fight never happens.”

Khan has called for Brook to be patient, despite the fact the Sheffield fighter has suggested he may retire soon.

"Why is Amir Khan laying the rules down, he is not the fighter he was" Ingle told the Behind the Gloves digital channel.

Ingle said he wouldn't be surprised if Khan suddenly started asking for "60 or 70 per cent of the purse - how can he justify that?"

The British public wanted to happen, but Ingle didn't think Khan did.

Brook, who suffered ankle ligament damage, soon is back in training.

