Amir Khan’s ‘shameful’ verbal attack on Kell Brook was straight from the school yard, says Sheffield’s Ryan Rhodes

Spiteful remarks by Amir Khan about Kell Brook's private life are "unforgivable" and represent a new low in boxing's so-called 'banter.'

That's the view of Ryan Rhodes, a former world champion contender who believes Khan has stepped over the mark of decency with recent comments.

The Star is not going to repeat Khan's utterances. But they have been the subject of discussion on the web and have been picked up by some mainstream media.

Sheffield-based Rhodes thinks they are shameful and it is time for Khan to "grow up."

The 42-year-old trainer, a friend of Brook's, told The Star: "There is no fight lined up between the two, so why is Khan even making these sort of comments?

"Trying to get under people's skin should be for (pre-fight) press conferences - but there is no fight and this isn't anything like acceptable banter.

Sheffield trainer Ryan Rhodes

"It is more like something you'd hear in the school yard - Khan should grow up.

"What he has said is the lowest of the low. If Kell was to see him anywhere now he'd probably want to slap him" said the 42-year- old former European champion.

"When somebody like Khan (in the public eye) says something like this it goes crazy on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He knows that so what he has said is unforgivable."

Former world champion Johnny Nelson has also labelled the remarks were "underhand..and disrespectful."

He said Khan should be "ashamed of himself."

Nelson said Brook wouldn't have lost a wink of sleep over the remarks.

Former IBF welterweight champion Brook is taking time out of the public eye while his partner prepares to give birth to their third child.

Meanwhile former WBO super-welterweight champion Liam Smith, who has signed a three-fight promotional deal with Matchroom, has opened the door to a possible battle with the Sheffielder.

"Kell Brook fight is a big fight and it's one that could come into play" Smith says.