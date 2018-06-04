American wants a crack at Kell Brook

A boxer who has flirted on the edges of a world title is being touted as Kell Brook’s next opponent.

Former two-time middleweight challenger Gabriel Rosado, 32, could come down a weight division to take on Sheffield’s Brook, who needs a test before a bigger show later in the year.

While the American has lost six out of his last 10, he went the distance last year with Martin Murray, in Liverpool. The website boxingnews24.com suggested Rosado would be “a step up for Brook from his last fight against Sergey Rabchenko last March.” While boxingtalk.com has quoted Rosado as saying he’d be taking part in a “big fight over the summer” adding on twitter he’d fight Eddie Hearn’s “top guys.”

Rabchenko was a comeback bout for Brook, after defeats to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr - both losses bringing facial fractures.

If the much-vaunted Amir Khan fight is not to happen, Brook could Brook take on either of the 154lb champions Jarrett Hurd and Jermell Charlo later this year.

