Ambitious 'Ryder Cup' style boxing tournament planned by Sheffield promoter

Sheffield boxing promoter Dennis Hobson is taking on his most ambitious project yet - organising a 'Ryder Cup' style tournament for fighters on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Fightzone boss says the first show, in what hopes will become a series, will be staged in Texas, on October 5.

And he guarantees that at least one Sheffield fighter will take part in the opening of the series.

Asked to explain how the idea - which sounds an expensive one to sustain - came about, he replied: "That’s just me coming up with something creative.

Dennis Hobson: looking to launch a new UK v USA series

"During COVID I did the world’s first ever drive-in show and I’m always looking for a good angle.

"I’ve been in this game for 30 odd years and I thought: 'How can we do something different?'

"I’ve got friends over in the States, from promoting all over world, so I just came up with the idea: ‘Why don’t we do our own version of the Ryder Cup in boxing’"

Dennis has been sounding out his Texas promotional friend Julio Marines.

Fightzone USA poster

"I worked with him when I got Jamie McDonnell his world title – his kid, Sergio Perales, lost in a split decision to Stuart Hall in a (2013 Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster) fight I thought he won, and then Hall obviously went on to win the world title.

"So, we came up with this trans Atlantic clash idea, the US versus the UK.

"That’s where it really was born from but, like I said, it’s about coming up with something different that floats people’s boat...you’ve got to try and add a bit of entertainment."

No venue for the October show has been named by Dennis.

But he promised: "It’ll be a sell out, and we want to do this next year in the UK too. I’m thinking let’s make it a regular thing and have a yearly event between the US versus the UK."

The Sheffielder has an alliance with legendary American fighter Roy Jones Jr, who attended a show at Skate Central recently.

And he is booked in to be the team captain of the US squad.

Spencer Olive will lead the Brits.

Hobson wants his Sheffield boxers to benefit from the limelight of the screened show.

"I’m hoping Mason Dickinson will be on. Keanen Wainwright might have been on but he’s fighting this weekend and I’d like to get him in for the full Commonwealth Title next.