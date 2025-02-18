Adam Etches rates his former boxer Shakiel Thompson

Shakiel Thompson has reached double figures in the knockout column - and that could make it hard to find him future opponents.

The Sheffield IBF European and WBO Global Middleweight champion comfortably despatched a limited David Benitez earlier this month, to bring his overall record to 14 straight wins, all but four of them failing to go the distance.

His emergence as a powerful force at 160 pounds has delighted, but not surprised, his former manager, Adam Etches.

"I think he is the best middleweight in Britain," he said.

"I'd say that everyone he has fought he has dealt with easily and a lot of these big names out there are not going to want to have anything to do with him and rightly so.

"He is a nightmare for them, they would have everything to lose and nothing to gain.

"Shak is not well known outside the country so what he brings to the table is a dangerous fight for not a lot of reward and a lot of people will avoid that."

Former Ingle boxer Etches, currently full-time managing a fighter in Thailand, says he has an impartial view on Shak, who stopped Argentina's Benitez in four one-sided rounds at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield on February 7.

"I don't manage him any more, so I am not biased," said Adam.

"He has fast hands and is a big strong southpaw, he has got everything really, is very dedicated and trains hard.

"Other guys I have had in the past have veered off, he doesn't, he is focused. He has staying power and God willing should do well with anything.

"Technically, he is a strong puncher, awkward, he is just a nightmare for anyone.

"Shak also has a good chin, he has a good shot selection and defence; he would give anyone a tough fight."

There is always room for improvement, though.

"If anything I would like to see him use his jab a little better, because of his size.

"His jab should be more of a weapon with a guy of his size, but I am not taking anything away from him. I think he will do something in this sport and I hope he gets his chance."

While Thompson, 27, has only boxed four fighters with winning records, he has been mentioned as a future opponent for Kazakhstan's Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, the IBF title holder.

"I don't think that will happen soon" predicted Etches.

"As for opposition can only be who is in front of you and right now I don't see anyone beating him or beating him comfortably, anyway.

"It is now about whether he gets the opportunities or not."

Etches is concentrating on his own fighter Timmy Baimolda, from Kazakhstan, whose next outing is in Bangkok, Thursday, against home fighter Vachayan Khamon.