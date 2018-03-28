A day in Sheffield boxing history we’d rather forget

Have your say

Today’s not a day some of Sheffield’s finest former boxers will remember with fondness.

On March 28, 1998, Clinton Woods lost Commonwealth super middleweight title to David Starie in Hull, his first defeat.

In the long run it wasn’t to do him much harm, Woods went on to rule the world from 2005-2008.

On the same night two decades ago, in Atlantic City, USA, Herol Graham was stopped by Charles Brewer in an IBF World Super Middleweight title fight.

‘Bomber’ was never to fight again.

Another fighter who shared the nickname ‘Bomber’ - Adam Etches - suffered his first defeat in 2015 to Sergey Khomitsky, on the undercard of Kell Brook v Jo Jo Dan.

Adam Etches v Sergey Khomitsky

The Belarusian delivered a fourth round knockout, in the IBF international middleweight Championship fight at Sheffield Arena.

Etches, now aged 27, was to have just three more fights.