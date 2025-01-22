600 Sheffield fight fans head to Nottingham to support Dalton Smith

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dalton Smith would have preferred Saturday's European title duel to have been staged at Sheffield Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, ultimately, he has his eyes on filling the stands for a world title fight at Sheffield Wednesday's ground.

But he's comfortable this weekend's contest with Walid Ouizza for the vacant super lightweight strap, is at another of his happy hunting grounds, Nottingham Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handsworth's Dalton, 27, debuted there in 2019 against journeyman Luka Leskovic.

The novice won all four rounds and started his professional journey in style.

"I have good memories of that night, it was a big one for me, the pressure was on, on a big Matchroom card," he told The Star.

"People were expecting big things of me.

"Going into the professional game is totally different, you are on the big stage then, you have all the eyes watching you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dalton Smith before his last fight against Jose Zepeda in March. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"As an amateur it was kind of done behind closed doors, you could be in a sports hall in Bulgaria, or somewhere," said the 2018 ABA Championships winner.

His second appearance at the Nottingham venue was a British title fight against Londoner Billy Allington in February 2023.

"That wasn't my best performance, we got the win but dropped one or two rounds.

"It was a sloppy performance, you have a few of those in your career, where you put 60 percent in against their 100.

Dalton Smith Pic courtesy of Matchroom

"But I have got a good track record at Nottingham Arena."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith will be taking 600 Sheffield fans, at least, down the M1.

"That shows my following is building and people are willing to travel" he says.

"It would have been better to have in Sheffield, but the fans are showing they are willing to support me in other cities.

Dalton Smith before his last fight against Jose Zepeda in March. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"It is a tough time to sell tickets, so soon after Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am very flattered for people to come out and show their support.

"I am excited to go there and put on a show for them and start the year big."

It is the first time Smith has headlined outside of his home city.

“Walid Ouizza is a good fighter," he says.

"He’s solid. I think he’s lost one or two. Fifty per cent KO ratio and he’s experienced. He’s got the fights under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a former European Champion and this is a big opportunity for him as well. If he can beat me he’s up there with the big boys.

"That’s why I’ve prepared 100%. I’m going to go in there and put on a great performance.

"I’ve got every single belt that I set out to get. I keep saying it, I’ve got two more to get, the European and World Title. I’m days away from collecting the European Title. I’ve trained hard and I’m looking forward to delivering another big knockout."