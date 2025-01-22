600 Sheffield fight fans head to Nottingham to support Dalton Smith
And, ultimately, he has his eyes on filling the stands for a world title fight at Sheffield Wednesday's ground.
But he's comfortable this weekend's contest with Walid Ouizza for the vacant super lightweight strap, is at another of his happy hunting grounds, Nottingham Arena.
Handsworth's Dalton, 27, debuted there in 2019 against journeyman Luka Leskovic.
The novice won all four rounds and started his professional journey in style.
"I have good memories of that night, it was a big one for me, the pressure was on, on a big Matchroom card," he told The Star.
"People were expecting big things of me.
"Going into the professional game is totally different, you are on the big stage then, you have all the eyes watching you.
"As an amateur it was kind of done behind closed doors, you could be in a sports hall in Bulgaria, or somewhere," said the 2018 ABA Championships winner.
His second appearance at the Nottingham venue was a British title fight against Londoner Billy Allington in February 2023.
"That wasn't my best performance, we got the win but dropped one or two rounds.
"It was a sloppy performance, you have a few of those in your career, where you put 60 percent in against their 100.
"But I have got a good track record at Nottingham Arena."
Smith will be taking 600 Sheffield fans, at least, down the M1.
"That shows my following is building and people are willing to travel" he says.
"It would have been better to have in Sheffield, but the fans are showing they are willing to support me in other cities.
"It is a tough time to sell tickets, so soon after Christmas.
"I am very flattered for people to come out and show their support.
"I am excited to go there and put on a show for them and start the year big."
It is the first time Smith has headlined outside of his home city.
“Walid Ouizza is a good fighter," he says.
"He’s solid. I think he’s lost one or two. Fifty per cent KO ratio and he’s experienced. He’s got the fights under his belt.
"He’s a former European Champion and this is a big opportunity for him as well. If he can beat me he’s up there with the big boys.
"That’s why I’ve prepared 100%. I’m going to go in there and put on a great performance.
"I’ve got every single belt that I set out to get. I keep saying it, I’ve got two more to get, the European and World Title. I’m days away from collecting the European Title. I’ve trained hard and I’m looking forward to delivering another big knockout."
