Boston Tennis Club's  National League action coming to a close

Boston ladies played Redditch, Boston men the Leicestershire Tennis and Squash Club, the 18 boys Edgbaston and the 18 girls played Carisbrooke.

It was mixed fortunes for the teams but in all of the matches where the result went to the opposition there were tie-breaks.

Boston ladies will move to the Regional League next year after a 4-8 loss in their last match of 2022 away at Redditch for the team of Danielle Mason, Emily Donoghue, Alice Gamman and Emma Mastin.

The 18 girls – Martha Baxter, Emily Stukins, Poppy Gibbons and Yasmin Everitt – lost 4-8 to Carisbrooke in the LTA 18 and under Premier League and again Boston lost out in two of the three-setters.

Boston men – Lucas East, Mikey Emery, Thomas Cozens and Max Jones – had a great win at home to Leicestershire Tennis and Squash Club, succeeding 8-4 to finish second in the Regional Division.

The 18 boys had a win at Edgbaston Priory in the LTA 18 and under Premier League.

It was a good 10-2 result for the team of Will Cheer, Seth Briggs-William, Joshua Coghlan and Hayden Bingham.

The U14s Girls Team - Matilda Clark, Emily Pye, Matilda Buck and Flo Perowne - have had a strong start to the season in the Junior Lincolnshire National League winning their opening two matches.