Big name playing partners for both Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick at The Open
Danny Willett will be in Major company when he tees off at The Open at Portrush on Thursday.
Former Masters champion Willett will be in one of the later groups out at 1.26pm alongside three time Major winner Jordan Spieth and 2015 Open runner up Marc Leishman.
Like the Sheffield golfer, Spieth has endured his own struggles for form since the crowning achievements of his career to date.
The 25-year-old former world number one won The Open two years ago, after victories in the Masters and US Open in 2015 but has struggled for form.
Matt Fitzpatrick will tee off at 7.30am alongside America’s Andrew Putnam and Padraig Harrington, who is certain to get a good reception from fans.
Fitzpatrick heads to Northern Ireland on good form, having secured a tie for 14th at the Scottish Open last weekend.