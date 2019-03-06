Sheffield Sharks make last signing of the season

Sheffield's DBL Sharks have snapped up 6’8 forward Drago Brcina from Slovenia, following the release of Nick Madray.

Drago has played in Germany, Austria, and Slovenia where upon he averaged 20 mins and 11 pts per game.

Drago enjoyed success at every level including international experience for the U20 and U18 Slovenian National Team.

“I am excited to have Drago in Sheffield. His style of play is something we have been missing in our system for a couple seasons. He can

shoot the ball and handle the ball very well for a player in his position” said coach Atiba Lyons.

After multiple changes to the team and injuries the Sharks have been looking to bolster their roster to make a strong playoff run.

Mike Tuck is out with a broken hand.

“He is a team player that will look to make his teammates better and that is what we need at this point in the season. We have a great group

to make a push in the final stage of the season” added Lyons.