Sheffield Sharks go in the hunt for eighth consecutive win

DBL Sharks Sheffield are hoping to record their eighth straight league victory tonight - their best streak since January 2016

They aim to extend their brilliant run of form over Esh Group Eagles Newcastle at the EIS Sheffield (7.30pm tip off.)

The encounter is a BBL Second plays fourth one and one which Sheffield will be favourites.

They have bounced back from a 1-3 start to the season, while Fab Flournoy’s Newcastle have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

Last time they met, though, Eagles beat Sharks 82-58.

Tonight's game can be watched live on www.bbl.org.uk/live

Sharks are on the road to London Lions on Sunday. That can be accessed via www.livebasketball.tv and should be a cracker, as it is the BBL’s current top two go head-to-head.

The winner at the Copper Box Arena could finish the weekend in first place.

The Lions have only lost once at home so far this season and were the last team to beat Sheffield when they were victorious on the road in October.

Last time they met: Sharks 73-80 Lions (Championship, October 2018)

*Sharks' Dirk Williams has been named in the weekly BBL "All Star Five."