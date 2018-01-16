Sheffield Sharks duo net award

Have your say

BASKETBALL: DBL Sheffield Sharks have two players selected for the BBL’s weekly All Star team.

Dirk Williams did the business for Sharks in their overtime success at home to Surrey Scorchers with a standout line of 26 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and zero turnovers.

The victory ended a barren run.

Sharks had not had a league success for a month, so they needed the stellar 10 of 13 shooting effort from Tony Wroblicky (pictured) who scored 22 pts.

He also completed a double-double with 12 boards.

There was also a dunk that attracted a million views on one social media account.