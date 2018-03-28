Sheffield Sharks 80 Worcester Wolves 91

Sheffield Sharks fell to a frustrating defeat at the hands of Worcester Wolves at EIS Sheffield in the first of three home games in under a week.

After a stunning comeback win in Worcester on Friday - a third consecutive win which has helped put to bed the BBL Trophy Final heartbreak - Atiba Lyons’ side went into this one in fine form.

However it was the Wolves who looked the hungrier during the opening minutes, an early 10-0 run putting them clear before a Dirk Williams triple got the Sharks up and running.

Another mini 5-0 Worcester run again stretched the visitors’ lead, with baskets from Chris Alexander and Zach Gachette the highlights for the Sharks in a barren few minutes midway through the first quarter.

However, some fine interplay between Mackey McKnight and Dirk Williams, and Gachette and Rob Marsden, brought the Sharks back into contention with a 9-3 close to a quarter which ended 18-25.

The Sharks were sparked into life in the second quarter by the introduction of Sol Rolls-Tyson - his triple from distance started a 7-0 run in which two Zach Gachette free-throws tied the game, before both sides began to trade the lead.

Sharks’ brief five-point lead was the largest at any point for both sides during the remainder of Q2, with Worcester heading into half time leading 42-46 after a 7-2 spell.

A fast start to the second half by Worcester saw them stretch out another double-digit lead before Tony Wroblicky and Marsden got the Sharks on the board for the third quarter.

The Sharks were largely second best during the third but Gachette, Alexander and Marsden kept them within reach of the visitors going into the final ten minutes.

Another Worcester 7-0 start gave them early breathing space in the final quarter. Sharks showed glimpses of the heart which gave them recent comeback wins against the Wolves and Glasgow Rocks, but just could not muster the same rhythm in the final period as in previous games, eventually going down 80-91.

Sharks scorers: Gachette 21, Williams 16, Alexander 15, Rolls-Tyson 10, Marsden 9, Wroblicky 7, McKnight 2.