Return of the Mack for rebuilding Sharks

DBL Sharks Sheffield have received a considerable boost after securing the return of former point guard Mackey McKnight for the rest of the season.

With Anthony Collins departing the club, the decision was taken to bring back the fan favourite for a second spell.

“I’m excited to be back,” McKnight said.

“I really enjoyed my time in Sheffield and I look forward to the challenge of securing a good play-off position.”

McKnight spent a season with the Sharks before departing last summer.

With skipper Mike Tuck suffering a broken hand and the club’s strong early season form taking a hit, coach Atiba Lyons sparked a shake-up of his squad and was delighted to secure a return for McKnight.

“We needed a morale boost and the style of Mackey’s leadership lends itself to creating a positive environment for which we can regroup and refocus,” coach Lyons said.

“The fact that we would not need to take time to blend him into the squad and the fact that he knows the plays we run was a definite advantage.”

As well as the departure of Collins, forward Nick Madray has switched to a side in the Spanish league.

Lyons said: “Anthony is a great player and a player with amazing vision, his knowledge of the game is second to none.

“We wish him well on his next endeavour and thank him for all his work here in Sheffield.

The Sharks return to action on Friday when they visit Worcester Wolves – the second in a run of five consecutive away trips.

Lyons’ side have lost their last five since trouncing Worcester 114-76 at the EIS in mid-January.

He said: “Worcester are deceptive, they have a good squad and now with coach Garbollotto at the helm they have seen convincing wins and cannot be taken lightly.”