Plymouth Raiders 57 Sheffield Sharks 66: Sharks record sixth straight league win

DBL Sharks Sheffield continued their winning run in the league with a 66-57 victory on the road against Plymouth Raiders.

Atiba Lyons' side moved to 7-3 as they recorded a sixth straight league win.

The Raiders are now at 4-5 having also suffered defeat in the BBL Cup on Friday.

The fourth quarter of the game was delayed by 45 minutes due to the Raiders mascot, Foxy, dunking on it during the quarter break and shattering the glass, meaning volunteers and staff had to fit a new backboard.

Mike Tuck led his side to victory with 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting along with nine rebounds with four other starters also in double figures in the win.

The Raiders were within four at the midpoint of the fourth before a triple from Tuck sparked a 7-0 run to help close out the victory.

Plymouth were held to 57 points - their lowest total of the season – with Josh Wilcher joining Joonas Jaarvelainen on the sidelines through injury.

Leading scorers - Rashad Hassan 17, Zak Wells 11, Donte Nicholas 9 (Raiders) - Mike Tuck 19, Chris Alexander 15, Dirk Williams 12 (Sharks)

