London Lions 81 DBL Sheffield Sharks 73: 20-point Alexander not enough for Sharks

A late fightback was unable to save DBL Sharks Sheffield from an 81-73 defeat at London Lions.

The hosts bounced back from consecutive losses to win the first game of the new reign of Vince Macaulay.

Leading scorers were Peel 22, Dixon 19, Robinson 18 (Lions) - Alexander 20, Marsden 15, Williams 13 (Sharks.)

London turned on the style in the third period as they opened up a double-digit advantage before a late rally from the Sharks saw them come up short.

The Lions’ starting five took on a heavy workload and combined for all of their side’s points.

Other results: Plymouth Raiders 70 Cheshire Phoenix 83; Glasgow Rocks 110 Manchester Giants 82; Leeds Force 83 Bristol Flyers 91.