League honour for big Tony at Sheffield Sharks

DBL Sharks Sheffield star Tony Wroblicky is the pick of the bunch this week.

The six feet ten inches tall player has been selected amongst the All Star for week 11 in the BBL.

Wroblicky and his team-mates had to endure a nightmare journey to Surrey Sports Park to play last weekend.

But the American unleashed his frustration on the Scorchers with a stellar shooting effort that carried his team into a top three spot.

The 25-year-old centre went an amazing 10 of 11 from the field as he dropped 21 pts, while also coming up with six rebounds in a narrow victory.