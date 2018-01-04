DBL Sharks Sheffield: Tuck confident Sharks will bite back against London

DBL Sharks Sheffield captain Mike Tuck is confident of a bounce-back win at London Lions this weekend following a disappointing result last time out.

A poor third quarter saw the Sharks fall to an agonising 77-81 defeat to ESH Group Eagles Newcastle last weekend in their final game of 2017, but Tuck insists the team is itching to get back on court to make amends in London.

“We were disappointed, it was one we thought we could’ve won”, said Tuck.

“We let ourselves down when they went on a big run, and we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket.

“So it was a disappointing loss, but we still finished the game at a close margin.

“You have to take away positives and that’s certainly a positive we can take away.

“Another positive is that we get to see them in a couple of weeks in the Trophy.

“They’re a team we know we can beat if we play for the full 40 minutes, so I think the guys will be ready and fired up.”

Tuck said the fact that Sheffield have an immediate chance to bounce back is also a huge plus for Atiba Lyons’ side.

“This is a bounce back game for us,” said Tuck.

“We need a win to get back on the right track, we’ve beaten them earlier in the season but they’ve added a new player in Cory Dixon, so we’ve got to make sure our big guys are ready to play defence on him.

“But I was down there commentating on their game two or three weeks ago, so I’ve had a look at them since he’s come in, and I think they’re still a team that we can beat.”