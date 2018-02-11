DBL Sharks Sheffield: Sharks keep Wolves at the door to power into BBL Trophy final

DBL Sharks Sheffield will have the chance to win their first silverware since 2016 next month after holding off a late Worcester Wolves fightback to reach the British Basketball League Trophy final.

After a first leg which ended 86-86 the Sharks overcame a tricky Worcester outfit 75-66 – 161-152 on aggregate - exacting revenge on the Wolves following defeat in the BBL Cup semi-final earlier this season.

Atiba Lyons’ side now await either Leicester Riders - who needed double overtime to squeeze past the Sharks on Friday night - or London Lions in the final at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on March 4.

Sheffield produced another strong first half display as they opened up a 16-point gap - as they had done in the first leg - but on this occasion, they were able to close out the victory to move into the final.

Chris Alexander starred for the Sharks with a 30-point haul, including a number of unstoppable drives to the basket to help his side advance to their first BBL Trophy final since 2013, when they beat Leicester Riders 71-69 in Glasgow.

“Every single guy in our locker room battled and fought, we’ve had the toughest week of our season without doubt,” skipper Mike Tuck told BBC Sheffield. “Everybody is battered and bruised but we stuck it out against a tough, tough Worcester team.

“Everybody is really happy, but we’re not just happy getting there - we want to go up their and take it.

“That’s the next step - going up there and getting that and getting some silverware for this team.”