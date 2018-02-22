DBL Sharks Sheffield set for Trophy final dress rehearsal against Leicester

DBL Sharks Sheffield face a road game against Leicester Riders on Friday night in what will be a dress rehearsal for the BBL Trophy final a week on Sunday.

The Sharks, who will be out to avenge an agonising 98-92 double overtime defeat earlier this month, face the Riders in the second of three meetings in quick succession.

And head coach Atiba Lyons has been pleased with recent performances and results, with Sheffield going into this one on the back of important victories at Leeds and Cheshire.

“We’re starting to find out an identity as a team,” said Lyons. “It’s a nice atmosphere right now which is great.

“It’s starting to come together, when you put a team together you want them to develop the chemistry that our guys now have.

“And we’re hitting the home stretch now so that’s good to see.”

In Leicester, Sharks face another test of their silverware credentials, following two narrow defeats to the BBL Championship leaders this season – the recent loss at EIS and a 80-75 defeat on the road.

And Lyons feels his side are in better shape to run the BBL leaders even closer this time.

“You always want to win,” said Lyons. “They have beaten us a couple of times this season already – and you play to win.

“We’ve played a lot of close games and not closed out the win. We’ve been resting guys and putting a few of them back together and when you play a team like Leicester so many times it’s all about preparation.”