DBL Sharks Sheffield: Lyons looking for Sharks to learn from mistakes ahead of BBL Trophy final

Atiba Lyons says his DBL Sharks Sheffield side must learn quickly from their mistakes if they are to beat Leicester Riders to the BBL Trophy this weekend.

The Sharks suffered a 75-64 defeat in a league game at Leicester on Friday despite leading at the end of each of the first three quarters.

As he began preparations today for Sunday’s final in Glasgow, Lyons says the Sharks must be much improved when they head north of the border.

“I was disappointed with how we played on Friday,” Lyons said.

“We had too many turnovers and one of Leicester’s strengths is that they capitalise on any weakness.

“So we need to eradicate unnecessary errors.

“Leicester have a deep team and a lot of experience in finals.

“We are a young team who need to learn from their mistakes and put that into practise quickly.”

Lyons will hope to see skipper Mike Tuck back up to full strength after an intense week of training with the England squad for the Commonwealth Games.

And Zach Gachette is chasing fitness after sitting out at the weekend with an injury suffered in the previous week’s win over Cheshire Phoenix.

Guard Chris Alexander hopes to see a good following from Sheffield making the trip to Glasgow.

“We appreciate it’s a distance but to have out fans there in numbers is a massive boost for the team especially in a final where the sixth man counts for everything,” he said.