DBL Sharks Sheffield into Trophy semis after comeback win over Newcastle

DBL Sharks Sheffield booked their place in the semi-finals of the BBL Trophy after coming back from 17 points down to win at Esh Group Eagles Newcastle on Friday night.

The Sharks will play Worcester Wolves in the last four after their superb 81-76 triumph – their first win in Newcastle in more than five years.

Having trailed 36-19 in the first half, Sheffield battled back with a 20-2 start to the third to take the lead.

Newcastle had racked up 48 points in the first half, but were held to just six points in the third period as the game was flipped on its head.

Zach Gachette scored 19 of his team-high 21 points in the second half, including 14 in the pivotal third period to inspire the comeback for the Sharks.

The Eagles recovered to tie the game in the fourth, but the Sharks were able to finish strong for the win.

Gachette said: “It was an awesome win and an awesome team performance.

“Last time we were here we gave up a 26-6 run in the third quarter and that was what bit us in the butt.

“We eliminated that third quarter in this game and we prevailed, we managed to hold the lead and win the game.”

The other semi-final will see London face Leicester.