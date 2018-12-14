Have your say

DBL Sharks Sheffield collected their eighth league win in a row with an emphatic 86-74 performance against Esh Group Eagles Newcastle, at EIS Sheffield.

Sheffield remain the league's most in-form team having bounced back from a 1-3 start to the season, whereas Newcastle find themselves trending in the opposite direction - the result extending the Eagles' losing run to three games.

The Sharks came out of the blocks with real purpose, netting an impress 28 points in the opening quarter.

The home side amassed an eight point advantage over the first 10 minutes, allowing them to control the game's tempo over the remaining three periods.

Chris Alexander netted a game-high 23 points, while Robert Marsden poured in 16 points and added 10 rebounds.

The pair set the tone early, scoring a combined 29 points before the half-time break. Anthony Collins also impressed with a game-high 11 assists, as did Dirk Williams with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sharks sit second in the BBL Championship, two points behind London Lions.