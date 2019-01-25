DBL Sharks Sheffield 66 Plymouth Raiders 83

A comprehensive mauling in the third quarter put paid to DBL Sharks Sheffield’s hopes of victory against Plymouth Raiders at the EIS.

The Raiders converted an 11 point half time lead into a 29 point advantage heading into the final quarter, on their way to securing a 83-66 win on Friday night.

It condemned the Sharks to a third consecutive defeat, a run which has all but ended any realistic hopes of claiming the BBL Championship title

Sheffield had led until late in the opening quarter but from then on Plymouth did not look back, surging ahead with a 17-1 run in the second.

And they stamped their authority further in a dominant third where they outscored the Sharks 30-12.

Prior to the game, the Sharks unveiled new signing Nick Madray – a 6ft9in forward/centre – who arrived from Poland until the end of the season.

“It has been a difficult search,” Sharks coach Atiba Lyons said.

“Its not an easy ask to find a permitted big man at this point in the season and so Nick becoming available is a bonus.

“He is a young player but has all the basics to become a real talent in this league and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Madray made his debut against Plymouth, scoring four points and picking up two rebounds