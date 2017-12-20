DBL Sharks Sheffield 65 Worcester Wolves 71

Have your say

DBL Sharks Sheffield were held to to just 65 points by Worcester Wolves in the second leg of the BBL Cup semi-final as they went down 173-157 on aggregate.

Trayvon Palmer led the Wolves with a game-high 18 points to ensure a finals match-up against Cheshire Phoenix.

Wolves produced a composed performance to see off the Sharks.

The visitors kept their cool throughout the contest to maintain their first leg advantage.

They raced out to a double-digit lead just minutes into the opening quarter.

The hosts, already facing a sizeable first leg deficit, found themselves in too big of a hole to recover from.

Worcester were efficient from beyond the arc, connecting on five of 13 attempts. In contrast, the hosts could only manage four of 21 tries from deep.

Palmer played a game-high 37 minutes and provided the Wolves with a constant source of energy from tip to buzzer. The impressive guard led all scorers with 18 points.

The side from the West Midlands will face Cheshire Phoenix in their first finals appearance since 2014.

Leading scorers - Gachette 13, Marsden / Alexander 12 (Sharks) - Palmer 18, Bachynski 14, Khan / Beamon 10 (Wolves)