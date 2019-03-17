Cheshire Phoenix 80 DBL Sharks Sheffield 73

The pressure continues to rise on DBL Sharks Sheffield after their play-off bid suffered another blow with defeat at Cheshire Phoenix.

The Sharks suffered a 80-73 loss, leaving them with only a four point cushion from ninth place, having won only one of their last seven matches.

Victory for Cheshire brought them level with Sheffield in fifth place, with only four points separating the sides from fourth to tenth in the BBL Championship standings.

The Sharks had led at the end of each of the first three quarters but a fine turnaround from the Phoenix saw them secure the win at Ellesmere Port Sports Village.

Sheffield looked in control leading by 12 at 48-60 late in the third, but Cheshire rallied with a 14-0 burst across quarters to take the lead.

They needed a further 12-2 run capped by consecutive threes from the game’s Momcilo Latinovic (25) to lead by five in the final minute and they wrapped up the win.

Chris Alexander led the scoring for the Sharks with 23.

The Sharks have back-to-back tough games in the capital next weekend with league leading London Lions up first on Friday before fourth placed London City Royals – who sit on 24 points with Sheffield – host them on Saturday.