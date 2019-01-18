Bristol Flyers 62 DBL Sharks Sheffield 61: Last gasp three pointer denies Sharks dramatic win

A three pointer with less than a second to go denied DBL Sharks Sheffield the win at Bristol Flyers.

The Sharks led by two points when Bristol took the ball with less than eight seconds on the clock.

And Justin Gray landed the three pointer to edge the Flyers 62-61 up with 0.2 seconds of the game remaining.

Less than a minute earlier Dirk Williams – the top points scorer on the night with 21 – had landed a three pointer to put the Sharks four points in front though Bristol hit back with a two pointer with 25 seconds to go to set up the grandstand finish.

After a tied opening period, Bristol pushed ahead.

R uns of 7-0 and 5-0 helped the Flyers put some daylight between them and the Sharks to lead 38-30 at half time. Bristol extended their advantage to 12 by the end of the third period but Sheffield made a real game of it in the final ten.

The Sharks landed 19 points to Bristol’s six to dramatically lead in the dying stages.

But the Flyers would not be denied, thanks to Gray’s last gasp heroics for the hosts.

Chris Alexander made 17 points for the Sharks.