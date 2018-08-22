Bob Martin's son signs for Sheffield Sharks

The DBL Sharks Sheffield have added some extra spice to their line up by signing Matthew Martin formerly of Danum Doncaster Eagles.

The American born 6'5" forward is the son of legendary coach Bob Martin.

"I believe that Matthew should have been in the BBL a long time ago, he is a very steady player who can provide a scoring threat and he is a strong rebounder and I think will help us tremendously," said head coach Atiba Lyons.

"He has a lot of experience and has been raised by experience in basketball, so I expect him to be disciplined and hardworking, which will fit with the rest of the squad."

Martin, who has returned to live in Doncaster and continues to provide coaching services alongside his father, is pleased to be joining the Sheffield team alongside old teammate and friend Rob Marsden.

"I am excited to join Sheffield, the circumstances just weren't right until now, but the opportunity has risen, and it seems a good fit for me," he said.

"It will be good to play alongside Rob (Marsden) again and I know I can contribute to the Sharks success this season. I am looking forward to it."