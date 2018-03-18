Basketball: Glasgow Rocks 72 DBL Sharks Sheffield 81 - Sharks fight back for dramatic win over in-form Rocks

DBL Sharks Sheffield battled back from 17 points down as they defeated Glasgow Rocks 72-81 on the road.

The Rocks had won their last eight at the Emirates Arena in the league before Sheffield secured the head-to-head between the two sides.

Glasgow looked in control with a 16-point advantage heading into the fourth - the lead had peaked at 47-30 - before a dominant 24-2 run saw the Sharks take the lead down the stretch as the hosts were outscored 33-8.

The Rocks’ shooting failed them when it mattered most in the final period as they went 0 of 8 from beyond the arc, while the Sharks knocked down five triples to spark their revival.

Mike Tuck starred with 19 points including 4 of 4 from 3-point range with valuable support coming from Zach Gachette and Chris Alexander as they added a further 34 points.

Sharks victory places Atiba Lyons’ side in fourth place in the table, six points off Glasgow, but having played four game s less than the Rocks.

Worcester Wolves are a place below but level on 28 points with Sharks, however they have played twice more.

Sharks travel take on Wolves on Friday then play them again at home the following Wednesday.