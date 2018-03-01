DBL Sharks Sheffield will be hungry for a BBL Trophy final win on Sunday in Glasgow, according to captain Mike Tuck.

Sheffield will travel north looking to topple high-flying Leicester Riders in a repeat of the 2013 Trophy final, which Sharks edged 71-69 at Glasgow Arena.

And Tuck says the side will go to Glasgow with a ‘chip on their shoulder’ after falling to narrow losses to Leicester three times already this season – the latter of which was a 75-64 road defeat last Friday, led by a stunning 17-0 Riders run at the start of the fourth quarter.

“We’re looking at this as a big opportunity for ourselves,” said Tuck.

“Obviously they are a strong team, and they have a lot of weapons offensively, so we’ve just been looking at ways to limit them by playing strong defense.

“We went on a dry spell in the second half of the last game, and we can’t have that this time.

“All of our guys know they need to step up and rise to the occasion – we need everybody to have a good game if we want a chance of winning this.”

Tuck also played up the benefit of having a full week of training ahead of Sunday’s showpiece final.

“I think it’s been good to have this week to get our legs back underneath us,” said Tuck, on the back of a hectic February which included a period of playing five games in less than 10 days.

“It’s been good to rest guys that needed to be rested, but then practices have been very intense this week.

“We’ve been watching a lot of film and Atiba (Lyons, head coach) is making sure everybody is up for this game.

“We’ve been making sure everybody is well prepared and has the right mental attitude, and we’ll be playing with a lot of bite on Sunday, that’s for sure.

“I think the guys are playing with a bit of a chip on their shoulder, we didn’t want to lose that last game.

“We expected to win it.

“The guys have been hungry to get a win this week and will be keen to rise to the occasion.

“The dress rehearsal game didn’t go in our favour, but I think it was a good opportunity for me and the guys to see what their plan of attack is, and what their strengths are, so it’s fresh in our minds.

“Now that has given us a chance to fix the things we did wrong and come up with a gameplan ourselves ahead of the final.”

Tuck was also full of praise for the Sharks fans, who will travel in their numbers for the final.

“We’ve had a lot of ticket sales through our site already, with tickets on sale until midday on Friday,” he said.

“The fans are like our sixth man so they really can make a difference, so it’ll be great to have as many of the #SharkNation there as possible.”