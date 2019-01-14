Sheffield Sharks still hopeful of building community basketball arena despite council’s plans

Sheffield Sharks have insisted their dream of opening a community basketball arena is still alive despite council bosses vowing to start work on an extension of the English Institute of Sport.

The club said the EIS works had ‘no bearing' on their proposals to build a 2,500-seater arena on the Olympic Legacy Park.

How the Park Community Arena would look.

Sheffield Council asked the Sharks to finalise a bank loan which would enable them to build an arena on the OLP back in July.

But with the council under pressure to be able to provide students with sports facilities by September, when more secondary school pupils are due to join Oasis Academy Don Valley, it said it was pressing ahead with the EIS plans.

In a statement, Sheffield Sharks said: “In view of the recent article concerning the build of PCA Ltd and the community arena, Sharks Basketball club would like to state that the extension at EIS has no bearing on the future development of the proposed Community Arena.

“PCA Ltd are committed to developing an affordable venue that will engage all sports and the community use alike.

“Announcements will be made appropriately and in due course.”

A planning application made by Sheffield International Venues to build a four-court sports hall with storage and changing facilities at the EIS was withdrawn in November.

But the council said it would be submitting fresh proposals for the EIS soon.

Sharks currently play their home games and sit second in the British Basketball League standings.