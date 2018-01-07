Sheffield Hatters 78 Caledonian Pride 57

Have your say

A powerful second-half by Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters took them to a comfortable 78-57 home win against Caledonia Pride as they consolidated third place in the standings.

Double -doubles by Gianna Woods, pictured, and Laure Gregory kept Sheffield firmly in the title race and condemned Pride to a seventh league loss.

Leading scorers - Woods 25, Gregory 13, Ashton 11 (Hatters) Oakes 13, Reynolds 11, Paxton 9 (Pride)

It was finely poised early in the third quarter at 36-36, but Hatters erupted with a 17-3 blast of scoring to take the game out of sight.

The home side were deadly from two-point range and sunk 51% of their attempts.

Woods finished with a superb 25 points and 13 rebounds, whole Gregory had a WBBL career best of 13 points and 16 rebounds.