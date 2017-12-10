Helen Naylor is first player to score 1,000 points in Women’s British Basketball League as Sheffield Hatters bounce back

Have your say

Sheffield Hatters star Helen Naylor made history yesterday by becoming the first player to score 1,000 points in the Women’s British Basketball League.

Doncaster-based GB international Naylor, pictured, scored 19 points as the Westfield Health Hatters bounced back to winning ways.

Their 86-71 road win at Caledonia Pride moved them up to second in the table, behind unbeaten Sevenoaks Suns.

Hatters made a strong start and a blistering second period saw them establish a commanding 23-point cushion at the break and they were able to hold off a spirited fightback from Pride.

The visitors dominated on the boards, out-rebounding their opponents 35-52 as they restricted Pride to 35% shooting from the floor.

Steph Gandy powered to a 25-point haul with 10 in the fourth. Gianna Woods had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists with Jennifer Ashton also producing an all-round display with 15 points, 13 boards, seven assists and five steals.