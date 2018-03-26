Hatters made perfect start to campaign

Sheffield Hatters 67,

Durham Palatines 58

Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters got their WBBL Trophy campaign off to a winning start on Sunday afternoon with a victory over Durham Palatines.

A late surge helped them to hold-off the in-form Durham, with Hatters now going up against Manchester Mystics which will now decide the fate of all three teams in the Pool and who makes it to the Semi-Finals.

Helen Naylor top scored with 16 points while Kristina Velkey added 13.

However it was Jen Ashton who stood out. She posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, as well as 7 assists and 4 steals.

Thje outcome of the clash was in the balance with less than 7 minutes to go when Durham led 51-52. But the Sheffield came alive to outscore their opponents 16-6.

What made a big difference for the Hatters was their extra depth off the bench helped Hatters, with zero points for Palatinates outside of their starting five.