Westfield Health

Sheffield Hatters 93,

Manchester Mystics 62

Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters produced a strong first half on their way to a victory over Manchester Mystics in a top-four battle in the Women’s British Basketball Championship on Sunday.

The hosts claim outright third spot in the league as they move to a 12-4 record ahead of the Mystics.

Leading the way was Helen Naylor with an impressive haul of 26 points while Jen Ashton netted 16 points in addition to eight assists and six steals in a strong all-round display.

Gianna Woods added 17 points

The game’s turning point came in the second quarter.

After putting up 27 points in the opening period, Sheffield pulled further clear with a 22-9 second quarter as they established a commanding advantage going into the half-time break.

Sheffield kept their opponents to 30 per cent from the field, whilst making a hot start themselves in a dominant first half effort.