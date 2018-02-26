Ashton leads way with 20-point haul

Oaklands Wolves 65,

Westfield Health

Sheffield Hatters 73

Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters closed the gap on the league’s top two as they earned a win on the road against Oaklands Wolves.

Jen Ashton led the way with a 20-point haul for the Hatters, while there was veteran support in shape of 18 points from Helen Naylor and 15 for Steph Gandy.

The hosts had won their last four games, but were unable to take down the Hatters despite a resilient second half display.

The game’s turning point came when the Hatters edged a close opening period 14-17 before pulling away in the second to open up a double-digit advantage, 26-39, heading into the half.

Oaklands stopped Sheffield breaking further clear and were able to reduce the deficit to single figures in applying late pressure.

The victory leaves Hatters in joint third place in the championship table with Manchester Mystics on 22 points, behind leaders Leicester Riders on 28 and second-placed Sevenoaks Suns on 26.

Hatters will be hoping to make third place their own on Sunday when they entertain Manchester Mystics.

Tip off at 2pm.