Leicester Riders 70 DBL Sheffield Sharks 71 – Super Sharks in seventh heaven 

DBL Sharks Sheffield produced a gritty display to earn a hard-fought 70-71 victory at Leicester Riders – their seventh league win on the trot.

Dirk Williams was, once again the key man for Sharks, top scoring with 33 points on just 17 shots and added 10 rebounds to lift the Sharks to victory.

Christopher Alexander also added 18 points for the Sharks.

The win sees the visitors improve their record to 8-3 and move within just two points of London Lions at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, the hosts slip to their second defeat of the campaign and remain in fifth place in the table.

It took a while for Atiba Lyons’ men to get going but when they did, some of their play was irresistable.

Sheffield managed to frustrate Leicester from the second quarter onward, holding the hosts to under 40% shooting from the floor and only 28% from three.

The Sharks turned up the pressure after the break, holding the Riders to just eight points during the entire third quarter. As a result, the visitors snatched the game's momentum and held on until the end.