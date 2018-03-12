Isaac Askwith leads Arrows to Title

Derbyshire Arrows U14’s 68 York Eagles 49

The Derbyshire Arrows completed a clean sweep of the Northern Conference as captain Isaac Askwith led his side with 21 points to a 68 – 49 win over runners up York Eagles. The young U13 was everywhere on the day leading his side with both points and assists underlying what an outstanding talent he is. The Arrows finished with an unblemished 16 – 0 record in the regular season.

Proud shirt sponsor GS Metal Joinings Shaun Meakin presented the boys with the Trophy for outstanding team achievement in front of a large crowd gathered for the event.

The Arrows began strongly as Jack Godber hit a nice shot from an Isaac Askwith pass and this was followed by baskets from Danny McCurdy and Harry Lynch as the Arrows powered away to a 25 – 10 quarter advantage. Adam Kemali impressed with his tough defensive effort and a nice basket. He joined forces with James Stennett as the Arrows proved their quality.

The second quarter lacked the fireworks of the first however U10 Lloydie Askwith impressed with his mastery of the dribble. There were not many baskets however the Arrows were still ahead at the interval 35 – 18.

The Arrows put the game out of reach in the third quarter as Isaac Askwith impressed with his overall ability to score and lay on opportunities for others in particular Danny McCurdy as the Arrows led 58 – 31.

The Arrows rotated their squad in the final quarter with the result secured however there were more baskets for Declan Abbott and James Stennett before fittingly Danny McCurdy closed the game out at 68 – 49.

Arrows Scorers; Isaac Askwith 21, Danny McCurdy 19, Jack Godber 8, Harry Lynch 8, James Stennett 4, Adam Kemali 4, Declan Abbott 4.

The Arrows finished with a 16 – 0 regular season record and deservedly take their place in the National Play Offs to test themselves still further. Proud coaches Mitch Dennison and Simon Ford have nurtured the group to this championship as many of the squad are still available again next year. Mitch Dennison was quick to acknowledge the skill and dedication his players had shown in the season.”They have earned the right to call themselves Champions, they have travelled the miles home and away to secure the results. The players like Isaac Askwith, Danny McCurdy, Jack Godber and James Stennett were part of the whole three year project aimed at getting to this point and it is great to see them get to their goal”.

Wadah Hassan and Conor McFarlane end on winning high

Encon Derbyshire Arrows U18’s 98 – Mansfield Giants 75

It was fitting that seniors Wadah Hassan 26 points and Conor McFarlane 4 points sealed their Junior careers with a win against rivals the Mansfield Giants by 98 – 75. In an often scrappy encounter it was Wadah Hassan with 5 “3 pointers” who looked a class apart and iced the game from the free throw line to cap a 29 – 13 finishing quarter that confirmed the Arrows victory. Captain Conor McFarlane also produced his usual strong defensive effort which has become his trade mark.

The teams competed closely for three quarters with the Arrows holding a slender 65 – 63 advantage. However a burst of scoring from Wadah Hassan and Alex Lycoudis saw the Arrows win the final quarter 29 – 13 to secure a deserved victory by 98 – 75.

Arrows Scorers; Wadah Hassan 26, Sam Taylor 22, Alex Lycoudis 18, Joe Longden 9, Riyad West 7, Conor McFarlane 4.

This win confirmed the Arrows as runners up in the East Midlands Conference and a very successful campaign. Most of the players will be returning as seniors for another campaign next year.

Arrows U16’s confirm Super Saturday

Stockport 64 Encon Derbyshire Arrows U16’s 75

The Encon Derbysire Arrows U16’s made it a super Saturday of results as they travelled to Stockport Falcons and recorded a great win by 75 – 64 under coach Owen Norfolk. The win takes their overall seasons record to 9 – 7 which is very creditable considering the lack of experience going in to the season.

Owen Norfolk passed his coaching badge only this last summer and this was his first time as lead coach and credit must go to him as well as his players.

Encon Derbyshire Gems Northampton Titans

The Encon Derbyshire Gems exacted revenge on the Northampton Titans by dominating the game to record a 77 – 45 victory which should see them secure the runners up spot in the division. Helena Palmer top scored for the Gems with 23 points as she powered past the titans defence.

The Gems dominated from the start after the game was delayed 10 minutes with a bird flying in the Killamarsh rafters. The Gems led 21 – 7 with “3 pointers” a pair by Jo Clayden and one from Steph Ogdon.

The Gems never reached their best but still with Nerea Josebe and Helena Palmer prominent pulled further away and were well in control by the interval 38 – 18.

The Gems extended their lead even more after the break as Steph Ogdon and Kate Loftus both finished repeatedly round the basket. Jade Clemenson provided a lift with her impressive work rate all over the court as the Gems moved away 61 – 32.

The final quarter became very scruffy as Northampton became very physical but another pair of baskets by Kate Loftus and Rachel Cambell kept them at bay. Dani Nnadi impressed defensively. The Gems saw out the game 77 – 45 and are almost certain of runners up spot.

Gems Scorers; Helena Palmer 23, Jo Clayden 17, Steph Ogdon 14, Kate Loftus 10, Rachel Campbell 6, Nerea Josebe 5, Jade Clemenson 2

This Saturday the Gems face a local derby with Mansfield Giants at Killamarsh Sports Centre at 1.30pm when they will be double headering with the senior men.

Joseph Baugh’s clutch basket delivers prize road win

Middlesex LTBC 69 Linbraze Derbyshire Arrows 71

Joseph Baugh’s basket with 8 seconds remaining delivered what could be a vital victory for the Linbraze Derbyshire Arrows who defeated Middlesex LTBC by 71 – 69. The Arrows had led for most of the game but their largest lead was just 10 points. This was cut dramatically cut early in the final quarter and again with 27 seconds to go when the scores were tied at 69 – 69. However the Arrows executed for their star who delivered the fatal strike. Middlesex launched a late shot but it missed to deliver a win to the Arrows by 71 – 69.

The game was tight throughout as both teams fought for the vital momentum. The Arrows led 12 – 11 after the first and chiselled out an interval advantage at 29 – 22. The Arrows fought to maintain this advantage in the third as Middlesex put on the pressure however by winning the quarter 19 – 18 the arrows entered the fourth ahead at 48 – 40.

Middlesex responded with everything to tie at 69 – 69 before Joseph Baugh delivered the strike that saw the Arrows win 71 – 69. Daniel Quinland had a very productive game with 10 points and everyone brought something for the Arrows.

Arrows Scorers; Joseph Baugh 16, Matt Wilson 12, Daniel Quinland 10

The win takes the Arrows overall record to 7 – 10 in the most competitive division in the country. This sets them up for this weeks home double header on Saturday the Arrows are at Killamarsh Sports Centre against Westminster at 3.30pm before they face Birmingham Elite on the Sunday at Dronfield Sports Centre 5.40pm.