DBL Sharks Sheffield 84 Cheshire Phoenix 66

DBL Sharks Sheffield recorded their third win in a row as they eased past Cheshire Phoenix at the EIS.

Atiba Lyons' side take the season head-to-head with the Phoenix as they improve to 6-3 to climb into third spot in the BBL Championship.

The Sharks used an 8-0 run to end the opening quarter to begin to pull away and they continued to stretch their advantage in the contest, leading by as many as 30 points.

And their was an excellent effort at the other end of the court as Sheffield's defence held Cheshire to less than 15 points in each of the first three quarters as they seized control.

Chris Alexander (22) led the way with another 20+ point haul for the Sharks with Rob Marsden narrowly missing out on a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds.