Basketball Report: DBL Sharks Sheffield win Yorkshire derby and learn their Trophy Final opponents

Sheffield Sharks followed up qualification for the British Basketball League Trophy final by breezing past Yorkshire rivals Leeds Force 107-79 on Friday night.

Sharks Trophy final opponents were also confirmed - Leicester Riders defeated London Lions 92-65 in the second leg of the semi-final to take the tie 182-146 on aggregate. Kiefer Douse led the Riders attack with 25 points.

After a tough start to February in which Atiba Lyons' side played five games in just 10 days, Sharks enjoyed a comfortable evening and moved up to fourth in the BBL Championship standings.

Having edged the first quarter 23-20, a monster dunk from Dirk Williams early in the second set the Sharks on their way, a 10-2 run opening up a double-digit lead which was extended to 54-36 at the half.

Williams was again at the heart of a second-half Sharks effort which further extended their lead to 81-52 at the end of Q3, the Sharks guard pouring in 26 points and connecting with 10 of his 11 shots in a comfortable victory.

Indeed, Sharks shot incredibly well all evening, hitting 63% of their shot attempts and 51% from beyond the three-point line.

Atiba Lyons' side travel to Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday evening for a tough road fixture, hoping to continue their push for a top-three finish.

Leading scorers - Sinani 23, Kuyinu 17, Brownell 10 (Force); Williams 26, Gachette 16, Marsden 14 (Sharks)