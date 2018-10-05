Basketball players on outskirts of Sheffield set up their own club just weeks after old one folded

A team of dedicated Sheffield basketball players have set up their own club just two weeks after their old one folded.

Members of Derbyshire Gems were left heartbroken when they were withdrawn from the Women’s National Basketball League Division Two (North) just three weeks before they were due to start the new season.

But, thanks to donations from kind-hearted family and friends of the players, the team will play as Derbyshire Diamonds, with their first game on October 28.

READ MORE: Sheffield children taught first aid skills to help stabbing victims

Player Kendal James said: “We were all devastated when we found out we’d withdrawn from the league.

“But we have been able to raise enough money to form our own club in just two weeks and have had our entry into the league accepted.”

READ MORE: Labour to discipline councillor for ‘extremely insensitive’ comments

Kendal said it would cost around £4,500 to fulfil all of the team’s fixtures throughout the season, which will include trips across the country.

She added: “We are literally 12 people who want to play basketball and everyone has shown their support to us.

READ MORE: This is why you may have heard a low flying plane over Sheffield last night

“We were national league finalists last year and there aren't many women’s basketball clubs as it is.”

The Diamonds will play their first home game at Killamarsh Leisure Centre on October 28.