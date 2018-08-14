Barnsley noticed a fan was going through a 'hard time' and sent him the perfect letter

Most people believe that the gap between football clubs and their fans is growing to new levels every day.

Many fans complain that there is too much money in the game and that football is now 'just a business'.

But, it seems that Barnsley are one club that are definitely proving the argument wrong.

Lifelong fan Chris had posted on Twitter that he was going through a hard time as of late, struggling with anxiety, stress and depression.

In a tweet last week, Chris said that he had not felt this low for 'a long time', before Barnsley's 2-0 away win against Bradford City put a smile back on his face.

But, rather than just let results cheer Chris up, Barnsley's CEO Gauthier Ganaye decided to go one step further.

After noticing on social media that Chris had been going through a hard time, Mr Ganaye decided to send a heartfelt letter offering his and the club's full support.

The letter read: "Sorry for sending you a letter at random, but I felt like I wanted to reach out to you and get in touch. I've noticed through social media that you've had a bit of a hard time recent, I'm not sure what it is but I hope everything improves for you as soon as possible.

"You've been a fan of the club for many years and always supported us, so we want you to know that if the favour needs returning and we need to support you, please do let us know.

"You are welcome to swing by any time. My office door is always open and we've finally got a new coffee machine, a huge thanks to Alfie Mawson for that!

"Alternatively, you may have noticed the squiggle on the back of the player lettering on the shirts? It's for the MIND charity. They are an EFL partner this season and do some really great work.

"Keep supporting the Reds Chris. We'll keep supporting you."