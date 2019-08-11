Barnsley: 'Lack of experience' told in derby defeat to Sheffield Wednesday - Daniel Stendel
There is a lot to be said for Barnsley's well-oiled model of buying promising young players and selling them on for a sizeable profit, but it has left them painfully short of Championship nous.
The Reds have brought in 12 players this summer and most of them have never kicked a ball in the second-tier and those that have are hardly stacked in experience.
And Daniel Stendel believes that is what cost them in the South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday where goals from Jacob Murphy and Steven Fletcher gave the Owls a 2-0 win.
"I think it was more about the lack of experience in this game. We haven't got many players with experience in the Championship,” the German said.
"We signed players with no experience in the league and no experience in English football. This is the risk we took but it's only one defeat.
“We have so much more to show but it’s a big lesson. They want to learn and sometimes it’s hard when you lose but it’s the best experience to learn.”
Going behind in the first minute did not help as Murphy enjoyed a dream debut, with Fletcher's second after the break killing the game.
Stendel added: “I’m more upset with the performance. We need to congratulate Sheffield Wednesday for the deserved victory. We didn’t play as well as we can play.
“It wasn’t the best start from us, conceding in the first minute in our first away game but Wednesday played a simple but effective game.
“Normally we can play so much quicker when we win the ball, but we didn’t have a chance today to use our counter-attack and we lacked conviction.”