Badminton Lowe on high after claiming U16 title

Sheffield players won 9 titles and finished runners-up in 6 events in the Yorkshire Under 16 and Under 18 Championships held in York.

In the Under 16 competition John Lowe (King Edward VII) narrowly defeated Russell Yeng (Notre Dame) 19-17, 13-15, 15-12 in the boys ‘A’ singles final and with Russell won the boys doubles defeating Will Jones and Joseph Pooley (Notre Dame) 15-6, 15-13 in the event final.

However Russell with Lucy Walker (Leeds) took the mixed doubles title with a 21-12 victory over John and Romilly Calvert (All Saints).

Romilly won the girls doubles with Lucy but finished runner-up to her in the girls singles final losing 15-9, 11-15, 13-15.

Jack Pooley (Notre Dame) defeated his brother Joseph15-9, 17-15 in the deciding group match in the boys ‘B’ singles event.

John and Russell repeated their doubles success a week later in the Under 18 Championships with a 12-15, 15-10, 16-14 victory in the final against the York pair Edward Fricker and Ben Bruce who had beaten Archit Sachdeva (Tapton) and Krithicck Sivakumar (Silverdale) 16-14, 16-14 in the semi-finals. Jasmine Lidster (Westfield) and Archit each won 2 titles in this tournament.

They defeated John Lowe and Lucy Walker 15-12, 15-7 in the deciding group match in the mixed doubles.