In the Sheffield Round of the Badminton England National Schools Team Championships eight teams from 5 schools qualified for the South Yorkshire Round which was held at Concord Leisure Centre.

The four competitions, Key Stage 4 and Key Stage 3 boys and girls involved two teams from Sheffield and two from Rotherham playing in groups of four for a place in the Yorkshire & Humberside Regional Round to be held in York in March and each event resulted in the Sheffield teams playing each other in the deciding matches.

Silverdale Key Stage 3 boys team (Krithicck Sivakumar, Alex Speakman, Hugh Simpson, George Camp) beat Tapton (Vidun Wedagedera, Joe Goulding, Ben Atkinson,Sam Rushton) 4-1 and Sheffield High School (Mara Sergienko, Alex Lam, Charlotte Wadsworth, Kashish Kapoor) beat Tapton (Harriet Mayor, Hassini Liyanage, Rosie Partington, Emma Wilkinson) by the same score in the Key Stage 3 girls competition.

However, Tapton teams won both the boys and girls Key Stage 4 events winning 3-2 in each match.

The boys team (Archit Sachdeva, Josh Williams, Jamie Atkinson, Jon Wilde) beat Notre Dame (Russell Yeng, Will Jones, Joe Pooley Jamie Thompson) and the girls team (Lucy Breakwell, Amy Saunders, Maisie Crossley, Tash Atkin) defeated High Storrs (Serena Khan, Olivia Askew-Vajra, Sadie Bell, Ingrid James).