B Braun Sheffield Sharks sign rookie guard Connor Cashaw
B Braun Sheffield Sharks have completed the signing of 6'5 rookie guard Connor Cashaw.
Head coach Atiba Lyons is convinced the former Rice University alumus will add versatility to his line up as they target silverware this season.
"Connor is a big scoring guard that will give us the ability to play different line-ups," Lyons said.
"He is a hard worker and eager to prove himself overseas.
"Even as a rookie he will bring leadership qualities and a desire to win that will help us in a tough BBL season."
Cashaw spent most of his collegiate career at Rice University in Houston, Texas, with one season alongside Max Guercy.
In his sophomore year he helped the team to the most wins in their history with a game average of 16 points, four assists and seven rebounds.
He transferred to Creighton University for senior year in a bid to play for a national championship and while his role was limited, he was praised for his contribution.
"I'm very excited to get to Sheffield and play for a club with such a rich history," Cashaw said.
"My mindset is on winning and doing whatever it takes to win a championship.
"I'm looking forward to meeting the team and getting started in my first season as a pro."
Cashaw joins fellow Texan Mackey McKnight for the coming season.
The Sharks are deep into preparations for the new campaign and begin their friendly programme against Newcastle Eagles on September 15 at the EIS.