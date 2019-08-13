B Braun Sheffield Sharks sign forward from BBL rivals
Forward Bouna Ndiaye is targeting silverware with B Braun Sheffield Sharks after joining from rivals Glasgow Rocks.
The 26-year-old, of Norwegian origin, averaged ten points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists during his first season in the BBL with the Rocks.
“I’m looking forward to joining the Sharks,” Ndiaye said.
“I think Sheffield has a very strong history of winning and I hope I can help win some silverware this season.”
Ndiaye played high school basketball in Pennsylvania before heading to Northwest Nazarene University. His first taste of professional basketball came with Glasgow.
“It was important we have a player with Bouna’s versatility and attacking style of play,” Sharks coach Atiba Lyons said.
“He is a very strong athletic forward with a high IQ. Offensively and defensively he can be used in a lot of different ways to help the team.
“We’re really pleased in the shape of the team so far.
“We are looking forward to seeing all out new signings and how they blend with the returnees from last season.
“I believe we have made the right choices to increase out chances of success.”