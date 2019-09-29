B Braun Sheffield Sharks 75 Cheshire Phoenix 60
Mackey McKnight landed 25 points as the B Braun Sheffield Sharks secured a comfortable BBL Cup win over Cheshire Phoenix at Ponds Forge.
The Sharks showed their strength in the first and final quarters to take the tie away from Phoenix and win 75-60.
A 7-2 run in the first quarter helped Sheffield open up a 17-9 lead by the first buzzer.
The next two proved to be tighter affairs with Cheshire cutting the deficit to five by half time, even managing to edge ahead at one stage during the quarter.
But that was to be the final time that the visitors were ahead in the contest and the Sharks were 53-47 up heading into the final period,
Phoenix cut the gap down to a single point with eight minutes to play but Sheffield surged clear again, adding a further 22 points to secure a fine win.
Nick Lewis added another 18 points for the Sharks with Bennett Koch and Mike Tuck landing 14 apiece.
The Sharks host Glasgow Rocks on October 11.