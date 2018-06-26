Weather shock: No snow forecast for Sunday’s Dronfield 10K!

Have your say

It’s hard to credit it during the current heat wave - but it was only 100 days ago that Dronfield’s 10k was postponed because of the threat of snow and ice!

Runners frustrated by the postponement of the event’s 25th year in March get another go this Sunday, when the event gets underway, in slightly different temperatures.

The race entry is full while the associated 2k Fun run will attract large numbers.

Last year’s event was won by Steve Worthington, of Hallamshire Harriers.

He was followed by Phil Skelton, Steel City Striders and Aidan Linskill, Totley AC.

First woman home was Jennifer Rich Steel City Striders RC in 17th.

Runners at the Dronfield 10K

The event, centred on Dronfield Woodhouse, raises funds for 7th Dronfield Scout Group.

A donation is also made every year to the Dronfield Mayor’s charity.

*Sunday’s weather for the area is 22 degrees - with the chance of some welcome showers...