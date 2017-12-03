VIDEO GALLERY: Thousands hit the road for record-breaking Percy Pud 10K in Sheffield

Andy Heyes (Hallamshire) and Eilish McColgan (Dundee) were in scintillating form at the Percy Pud 10K road race in Sheffield yesterday, both setting new course records.

Heyes, who is planning to race seriously indoors after Christmas, ran away from the field from the start and finished 2 minutes 40 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger.

The 25th Percy Pud race gets underway. Picture: Marie Caley

His time, 29:42, not as quick as his performance in the recent Leeds Abbey Dash, a fast course, was nevertheless a very impressive time, particularly for a solo run. The Hallamshire man took 15 seconds off the record.

Heyes’s nearest challenger was, in fact, the top female McColgan. The Scottish International goes from strength to strength and clocked 32:23 to break her own record for this event, set last year, by 10 seconds.

Her nearest female challenger was Hallamshire’s Calli Thackery in 26th place but McColgan had the challenge of racing against a group of men, headed by Steve Franklin (Totley). She prevailed holding them off on the long finishing straight. Both winners are £1000 better off thanks to a bonus on offer for breaking the records. Franklin, in his best Percy Pud performance, narrowly beat Hallamshire’s Andrew Challenger

Calli Thackery was a last minute entry having returned from her base in New Mexico. Although she has finished her university course at New Mexico, she continues to live in the USA with frequent visits back to Sheffield. She beat Sarah Lowery (Sheffield Running Club).

Eilish McColgan (2nd place) and Andy Heyes (first place), pictured. Picture: Marie Caley

Hallamshire were dominant with four runners in the top 12 whilst Simon Wright (Doncaster) had a fine run in 14th place to head the veterans list.

Steel City Striders again did a fine job of organising the race which had 2519 finishers. The first Strider to finish was Phil Skelton, 22nd whilst Sian Evans, 10th, was the first female strider.

Results

Men

1 A Heyes (Hallamshire) 29:42; 2 E McColgan (Dundee) 32:23; 3 S Franklin (Totley) 32:34; 4 A Challenger (Hallamshire) 32:35; 5 A Larkin (Rotherham) 32:50; 6 M Craig (Sheffield RC) 32:56; 7 B Beattie (Hallamshire)33:35; 8 P Hoole (Rotherham) 33:36; 9 S Schuker (Heaton) 33:46; 10 D Herdsman (Valley Striders) 33:56; 11 D Coombs (Cambridge and Coleridge) 34:00; 12 G Keight (Hallamshire) 34:08

Women

1 McColgan 32:23; 2 C Thackery (Hallamshire) 35:18; 3 S Lowery (Sheffield RC) 36:26; 4 Z Wray (Hallamshire) 37:14; 5 N Devine (Doncaster) 37:31; 6 F Davies (Rotherham) 37:36; 8 N Hatswell (Rotherham) 37:40; 8 N Squires (Hallamshire) 37:46

Tom Russell, of Sheffield, pictured with his Christmas Pudding after taking part in the Percy Pud race. Picture: Marie Caley

Stuart Maycock was running the Percy Pud for Sheffield Hospitals Charity

Lucie Clewer, Rachel Tate and Bryony Gittins, pictured before the race. Picture: Marie Caley

L-r Katie Illingworth, Stephen Wesley, Sue McGovan and Dawn Jackson, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley